B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SMTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

SMTC stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. SMTC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SMTC by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

