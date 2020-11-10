B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for TravelCenters of America in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $444.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

