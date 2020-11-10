B. Riley Weighs in on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 40.55%.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

