Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of BW opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

In other news, insider Henry E. Bartoli sold 35,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $88,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,040,816 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,875,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,395,254.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,139,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

