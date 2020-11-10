Barrington Research Comments on The Providence Service Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Providence Service in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service stock opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,166.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The Providence Service’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1,460.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

