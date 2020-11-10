Barrington Research Weighs in on Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sykes Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

