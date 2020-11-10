Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) were down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 2,755,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 740,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baudax Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. Equities research analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

