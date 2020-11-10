BCE Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,735,000 after acquiring an additional 87,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,355,000 after buying an additional 662,858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,170 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

