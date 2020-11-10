Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BZH opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $496,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,917.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

