Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Maxim Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

BLPH stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, insider Wassim Fares bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.