Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,734.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $73,769.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 382,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,951 shares of company stock worth $522,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

