Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $178.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,881.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

