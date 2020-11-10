Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,881.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Beyond Meat by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Beyond Meat by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.