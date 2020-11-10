B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Down 6.7%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 2,332,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,374,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.