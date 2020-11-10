BidaskClub Downgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INOV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bock Peter De acquired 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $108,003.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 19,336 shares valued at $503,206. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 868.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Inovalon by 22.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Inovalon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Inovalon by 120.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.