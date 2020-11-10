BidaskClub Upgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Buy

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4,744.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,037,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,884 shares of company stock valued at $139,049,724 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Datadog by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.