Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4,496.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 165.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

NYSE:BIG opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.63. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

