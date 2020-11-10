BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 946,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 311,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

BVXV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.63.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11). Analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

