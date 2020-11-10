BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $97.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $19,688,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $11,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $9,881,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

