Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,478.46 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,328.01 or 0.99880704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003593 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00019679 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

