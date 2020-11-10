BJ’s Wholesale Club Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,588 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,292% compared to the average daily volume of 252 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of BJ opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after acquiring an additional 551,600 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

