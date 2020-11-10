Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) were down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.04 and last traded at $86.77. Approximately 1,615,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 858,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KCG initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 70.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Black Knight by 26.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Knight by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263,780 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $16,443,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

