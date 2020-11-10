Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $294.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.31. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

