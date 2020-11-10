Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 6.7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.28. 3,539,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,816,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $294.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Marks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

