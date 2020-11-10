bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLUE opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

