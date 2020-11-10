BMO Capital Markets Boosts Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$112.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$98.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 53.95. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$104.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

