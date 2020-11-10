BMO Capital Markets Increases Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $27.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YELP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.55 on Friday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

