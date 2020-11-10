BMO Capital Markets Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$83.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.52. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$40.77 and a 52-week high of C$80.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

