BMO Capital Markets Raises Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$39.75 to C$41.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday.

JWEL stock opened at C$39.75 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.42 and a 52 week high of C$46.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 41.62.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

