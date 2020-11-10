Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

