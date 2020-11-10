Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

BXBLY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

