Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.25 ($68.53).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €58.98 ($69.39) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.66.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.