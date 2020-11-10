Brenntag AG Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brenntag in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.39. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It also provides surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, waxes, preservatives, silicones, complexing agents, and actives for skin and hair care, sun care, personal hygiene and body cleansing, color cosmetics, and dental and oral care applications; and value-added services.

