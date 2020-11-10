Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BEDU opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.04. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bright Scholar Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

