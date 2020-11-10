Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.26). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.47 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

