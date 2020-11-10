Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT at C$83.63

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

BMO opened at C$84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$104.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.38.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9849173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

