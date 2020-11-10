Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $54.33

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in BCE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in BCE by 5.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

