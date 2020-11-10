Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $173.00

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $203.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.