Brokerages Set McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Target Price at GBX 120.17

Shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a PE ratio of 20.71. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85.

About McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L)

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

