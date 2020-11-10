Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Price Target at $9.33

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 248,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRC opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.