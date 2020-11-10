Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price at $60.33

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

