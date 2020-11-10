Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $103.80

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of U stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

