Brokerages Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Price Target at $15.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $446.75 million, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

