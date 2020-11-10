Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of APLE opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

