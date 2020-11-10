Brokers Issue Forecasts for bpost SA/NV’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPOSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

BPOSY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

