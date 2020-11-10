Brokers Issue Forecasts for Modine Manufacturing’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE MOD opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 68.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

