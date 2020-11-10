Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redfin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $871,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,585,864 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Redfin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

