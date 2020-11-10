Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

STN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$38.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$44.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.