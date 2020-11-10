Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

TransAlta stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 43.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.