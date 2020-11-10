Brokers Offer Predictions for CorMedix Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth $377,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter worth $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CorMedix by 210.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 27,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $116,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,975.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,933 shares of company stock valued at $392,769.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

